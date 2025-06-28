‘Very big’ deal coming up with India: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump said America is going to have a “very big” trade deal with India, hinting at significant progress in the negotiation process of a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement between the two countries. "We're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India, a very big one, where we're going to open up India,” Trump said during an event at the White House promoting passage of the GOP's tax and spending cuts legislation on Thursday.

“In the China deal, we're starting to open up China. Things that never really could have happened, and the relationship with every country has been very good,” Trump said. The president, however, did not elaborate on the details of the deal signed with China.

He said that every country wanted to make a deal and have a part of it, and his administration officials were working overtime, making deals with countries. “You remember a few months ago, the press was saying, ‘Do you really have anybody of any interest?’ Well, we just signed with China yesterday, right? We just signed with China. We have everybody. We're not going to make deals with everybody. Some we're just going to send them a letter and say thank you very much. You're going to pay 25%, 35%, 45%. That's the easy way to do it, and my people don't want to do it that way. They want to do some of it, but they want to make more deals than I would do,” he said.