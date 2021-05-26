Watch The Viral Video Of Lioness Attacking Th Circus Trainer During The Live Show

On May 22, in front of a terrified audience, including children, a trainer was attacked by a lioness while performing in front of an audience at the Ural Travelling Circus in Russia. A horrifying video of the same has been circulating on social media.

Two lionesses, Vega and Santa, are seen entering a circus ring and getting into fights on the ground in the terrifying footage. Vega leaped on their tamer, Maxim Orlov, as he walked to the other side of the ring clutching a pole a few moments later. The enormous cat, it seemed, was unable to follow the act and mistook it for an attack, biting him multiple times. The circus trainer and other employees were able to fend off the beast, but only after it had wounded his arms and legs.

Maxim was brought to a hospital in Moshkovo, Novosibirsk, following the attack, where he received first assistance. After regaining his composure, he stated that such incidents are uncommon, but that no one can foresee animal behaviour. Later, Orlov stated that Vega would no longer be a part of the circus.

According to reports, the unexpected attack led a pregnant woman to have an epileptic seizure as a result of the shock. The lioness had gotten out of hand, according to one eyewitness. Within a few hours the video started circulating.

Horrifying moment lioness mauls trainer in circus attack as families run for their lives https://t.co/UIUuHI7Tml — The Sun (@TheSun) May 23, 2021

Soon the incident became a viral video and several netizens started giving their opinions in the comment section. Following this terrible tragedy, requests have been made for a ban on live animals performing in circuses.

As the beast clawed and sank her teeth into him twice, terrified youngsters and their parents raced from the Russian circus.

This incident proved that even when performed by well-trained experts, circus stunts and performances involving wild animals can be unpredictable and life-threatening. A minor blunder can sometimes put one's life in jeopardy.



