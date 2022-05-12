What is Cerebral Aneurysm? As per media report, Chinese President Xi Jinping is suffering from this condition

Chinese President Xi Jinping, nowadays is in the limelight majorly for the criticism he has been facing for varied reasons, few of them, include zero-Covid policy, another for his illness, cerebral aneurysm and thirdly, for the strain being faced by the economy.



At the end of 2021, Jinping has been hospitalized because of this condition.

A cerebral or intracranial aneurysm is a condition, wherein the blood vessel in the brain weakens, leading to ballooning and getting filled with blood.

This usually occurs between the base of the skull and the underside of the brain. It can result in life threatening bleeding if the aneurysm leaks or ruptures, as per the experts.

Even though, unruptured aneurysms have no symptoms, ruptures ones can lead to sudden and severe headaches, experts added.

The Chinese President XI, preferred to be treated with traditional Chinese Medicines rather than opting for surgery, which tend to soften the blood vessels and shrinks aneurysm.

Of late, there has been also speculations about XI's health as he has avoided meeting the foreign leaders since the outbreak of Covid-19 till the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Earlier In the month of March 2019, during the Xi's Visit to Italy, his gait was observed to be unusual having a noticeable limp and later also in France during the same tour, he has been taking support while trying to sit down.

Similarly, during an address to the public in Shenzhen in the month of October 2020, his delay in appearance, slow speech and coughing spree again led to speculation about his ill health.

These reports have come, when the Chinese economy is undergoing lot of strain because of rise in oil as well as gas price, disruption to the supply chain caused by the Ukraine conflict and strict implementation of the Zero-Covid policy.

With the Chinese President eyeing an historic third term, the nation, in a tactical move, has decided to temporarily suspend focussing on common prosperity, slapping penalty on tech behemoths and instead is scurrying to stabilize the economy, which is under a lot of stress.

As XI is gearing up to get re-elected for a third five year-term later this year, he has attempted to portray China as more prosperous, influential and stable under his rule.