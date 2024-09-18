Live
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Launches MSME Policy-2024 to Boost Industrial Growth
- Tanzeem Focuss and TSCS Organize Successful Voluntary Blood Donation Camp in Hyderabad
- 100-year-old legacy in Bespoke Tailoring and Fine Clothing – P N RAO - now in Hyderabad
- Ganesh immersion procession ended peacefully in Hyderabad: Police Commissioner CV Anand
- Anna Canteen caters to hunger pangs of weaker sections
- Close to 1,200 doctors to participate in annual conference
- Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dixit has termed Ravneet Bittu's statement against Rahul Gandhi as disgusting
- SKIT’s glory to be restored through merger with JNTU
- Police nabbed 5 habitual house burglars
- Revived Lakes under Ponds under Mission Kakatiya in BRS rule encroached ?
Just In
Winter arrives early in Mongolia
Mongolia is experiencing an early onset of winter, with the first snowfall blanketing several provinces. This shift signals the transition from autumn to the colder winter months.
Ulaanbaatar: Mongolia is experiencing an early onset of winter, with the first snowfall blanketing several provinces. This shift signals the transition from autumn to the colder winter months.
As of Wednesday, the provinces of Uvs, Khovd, and Zavkhan in the west, along with Khuvsgul in the north, have seen snowfall of up to 3 cm, according to the National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring.
Looking ahead, snow is expected to affect western and central provinces over the next three days, along with a sudden drop in temperatures. The weather monitoring agency is urging the public, particularly nomadic herders and farmers, to take extra precautions against potential weather-related hazards, Xinhua news agency reported.
Mongolia's climate is characterised by a strong continental influence, featuring long, frigid winters and short, warm summers.