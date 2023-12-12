Workforce shortage jeopardising Australian infrastructure projects: Report

Canberra: Major Australian infrastructure projects are under threat from massive workforce shortages, a government report warned on Tuesday.

Infrastructure Australia on Tuesday published its annual market capacity report, revealing a shortfall of 229,000 public infrastructure workers.

According to the report, the shortfall - as well as a shortage of construction materials - is jeopardising infrastructure projects worth A$230 billion over the next five years, Australia's green energy transition, and a government plan to build 1.2 million new homes, Xinhua news agency reported.

"With so much construction activity underway, the industry is finding it increasingly difficult to source key building materials and workers - particularly engineers, skilled trades and laborers," Adam Copp, chief executive of Infrastructure Australia, said in a statement.

"A clear message in this year's report is that limited access to local steel and cement, as well as localized shortages of quarry products is contributing to price uncertainty in the supply chain, leading to delays and cost overruns."

It marks the third consecutive year that Infrastructure Australia has reported significant workforce shortages.