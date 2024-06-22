World stretches, bends on Yoga Day

New York/Tel Aviv: Thousandsof yoga enthusiasts from across the world rolled out their yoga mats as they joined day-long sessions of the ancient Indian practice to commemorate the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday. Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The Consulate General of India in New York along with the Times Square Alliance hosted special yoga sessions at the iconic Times Square

Amid heat advisories in place for the New York area, which experienced temperatures as high as 93°F (33.8°C) during the day, people from all walks of life and nationalities arrived early morning on Thursday and rolled out their yoga mats in the heart of the popular New York City destination. In Washington, hundreds of yoga enthusiasts came together to observe the day at an event that was addressed by India’s Deputy Ambassador to the US Sripriya Ranganathan. At the picturesque Wharf, overlooking the Potomac River, the International Yoga Day event on Wednesday began with prayers and Indian classical dance performances. The yoga session highlighted the spirit of oneness and harmony inspired by the ancient Indian practice.

Over three hundred people from across Israel rolled out yoga mats and performed asanas as they participated in International Yoga Day celebrations at the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv. First Lady Michal Herzog was the chief guest at the main International Yoga Day event on Thursday. A series of events were held across the country. At the event, Herzog spoke about the deep friendship between India and Israel..