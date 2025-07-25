WWE Star Hulk Hogan Dies at 71 from Heart Attack

Famous WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71. He had a heart problem (cardiac arrest) at his home in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday morning. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead at 11:17 AM. Police said there was no foul play.

Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, became a big name in wrestling during the 1980s. His character “Hulkamania” made WWE very popular around the world. He had big matches with stars like The Rock and Andre the Giant.

He later became a villain in the ring and started the NWO team as “Hollywood Hogan.” He was put into the WWE Hall of Fame two times — first in 2005, and again in 2020 with the NWO.

WWE said:

“Hogan helped WWE become known all over the world. We send love and support to his family, friends, and fans.”

Hogan also acted in movies like Rocky III and had a TV show Hogan Knows Best with his family.

He had many surgeries from his wrestling injuries but stayed strong for years.