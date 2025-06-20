Live
Xi, Putin flay Israeli strikes on Iran; call for ceasefire
Beijing/Moscow: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday strongly condemned Israeli strikes on Iran and called for an immediate ceasefire, "especially" by Israel, and an end to attacks on civilians. In a phone call, Xi discussed the Israel-Iran conflict with Putin and said a ceasefire is an urgent priority in settling the conflict in West Asia, and the use of force is not the right way to resolve international disputes.
