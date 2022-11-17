Xi, Trudeau in war of words over 'leaked' talks

Bali: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exchanged words after the former expressed displeasure over leaking of details of the conversation between the two world leaders. A video of the incident showed Xi Jinping expressing his displeasure that everything discussed between the two "has been leaked to the paper(s). That's not appropriate and that's not the way the conversation was conducted," Xi Jinping can be heard saying.

To this, Justin Trudeau responded, "In Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we will disagree on." Trudeau and Xi Jinping held their first talks in more than three years. The discussion between the two world leaders happened on the sidelines of the G20 meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali.

During the 10-minute talks, Justin Trudeau raised "serious concerns" over suspected domestic interference by China, Reuters quoted a Canadian government source as saying.