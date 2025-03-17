Yemen's Houthi group targets US aircraft carrier amid fresh airstrikes

Yemen's Houthis on Monday launched a second attack targeting a US aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea after the US military conducted fresh airstrikes on Houthi targets.

"In response to the continued American aggression against our country ... our armed forces targeted for the second time in less than 24 hours, the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the northern Red Sea with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in the statement on Monday.

"Our armed forces also succeeded in thwarting a hostile attack the enemy was preparing to launch against our country by launching several rocket and drone attacks that forced the enemy warplanes to return," he said.

Sarea also vowed to expand attacks to include all US naval and commercial vessels in the region if US airstrikes continued.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said in a post on X that its operations against the Houthi group continued, referring to fresh airstrikes against Houthi targets, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Houthi TV al-Masirah reported that US airstrikes on Monday targeted a cotton ginning factory in Zabid District, south of the western province of Hodeidah, and the governorate building in the northeastern province of Al-Jawf. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Houthi-run health ministry in Sanaa said that the death toll from US airstrikes has increased to 53, including five children and two women, with 98 others wounded. Rescue operations are underway to search for others trapped under the rubble.

The US airstrikes began Saturday evening as President Donald Trump vowed to continue air attacks until the Houthis stopped attacking international shipping lines and ships.

The US has escalated its strikes against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, with President Donald Trump vowing on Saturday to use 'overwhelming lethal force' against the rebels who have attacked international ships in the Red Sea in 'solidarity' with Gaza.

Multiple US strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa and other areas have resulted in numerous casualties with the militants also vowing escalation as they face one of the most extensive attacks since the war in Gaza began in October 2023.