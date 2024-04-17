  • Menu
Yoon, Kishida to hold phone talks today: Report

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold phone talks on Wednesday night, the media reported.

In the phone conversation, Kishida is expected to share with Yoon the outcome of his recent summit with US President Joe Biden in Washington, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper said, citing multiple sources.

The two leaders will also likely use the occasion to reaffirm their commitment to bilateral cooperation, as well as the three-way cooperation with Washington, their mutual ally, the newspaper added as quoted by Yonhap news agency report.

The phone call will be made at the request of the Japanese side, it said.

