Live
- Markets rise amid US trade talk optimism
- Rupee rises 25ps to 87.84/$
- KIMS launches multi-specialty facility in B’luru
- Centre notifies CGST rates from Sept 22
- Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
- Blue Cloud Softech inks pact to acquire 3P vision
- Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana
- SBI divests 13.18% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 8,889 cr
- Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade
- India’s exports likely to go up by 6% this year: Piyush Goyal
Zelensky behind attempt on Trump's life: Ukrainian MP
Highlights
Moscow: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's government was involved in the assassination attempt on United States President Donald Trump and in...
Moscow: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's government was involved in the assassination attempt on United States President Donald Trump and in the killing of right-wing American activist Charlie Kirk, claimed Ukrainian MP Artem Dmitruk in an opinion piece for TASS.
'Zelensky has a hand in the attempt on Trump's life and in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, both ideologically and practically,' Dmitruk wrote in the Russian state media outlet. “Kyiv's authorities are capable of killing anyone, from an ordinary citizen in Ukraine to the President of the United States,” he said.
Next Story