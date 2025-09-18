Moscow: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's government was involved in the assassination attempt on United States President Donald Trump and in the killing of right-wing American activist Charlie Kirk, claimed Ukrainian MP Artem Dmitruk in an opinion piece for TASS.

'Zelensky has a hand in the attempt on Trump's life and in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, both ideologically and practically,' Dmitruk wrote in the Russian state media outlet. “Kyiv's authorities are capable of killing anyone, from an ordinary citizen in Ukraine to the President of the United States,” he said.