1 Dead, 17 Injured After Stage Collapsed At 'Jagrata' In Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir

A tragic incident occurred at Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi where one woman lost her life and 17 others sustained injuries when a stage collapsed during a ritual ceremony on Saturday night. According to the police, the woman was swiftly taken to the hospital in an auto by two individuals, but unfortunately, she was declared dead upon reaching the medical facility. Efforts are currently being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased woman.

The injured individuals were admitted to various hospitals including AIIMS Trauma Centre, Safdarjung Hospital, and MAX hospital. Their conditions, including those who suffered fractures, have been reported as stable at this time.

. A case has been registered under Sections 337, 304A, 188 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the organisers of the event, reported India Today

The incident took place at midnight on Saturday during the 'Jagarana' or 'Jagrata' Hindu ritual, which involves all-night vigils, singing, dancing, and worship as part of the deity's veneration at the temple. Excitement among several devotees led them to climb onto the stage as hymns were being sung, ultimately resulting in the stage collapsing.

According to Southeast Delhi DCP Rajesh Deo, no permission had been granted to hold the event. He indicated that around 1,500 to 1,600 people had gathered at the temple around midnight on Friday, though he mentioned that adequate staff had been deployed on the temple premises to ensure law and order.

Deo further explained that an elevated platform had been set up near the main stage inside the temple to accommodate the families of organizers and VIPs. The platform was constructed with wood and an iron frame. Subsequently, some devotees who were seated beneath the platform sustained injuries following the incident.

