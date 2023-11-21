1 more held in Vizag spy case

New Delhi: The NIA on Monday arrested a man in the Visakhapatnam espionage case, which is related to leak of classified defence information through a Pakistani ISI spy network.

Amaan Salim Shaikh was arrested from Mumbai following raids at two locations in the Maharashtra capital and another at Hojai in Assam, an official said. He is the third accused to be arrested in the case. Four people, inclu ding Pakistani operatives, were charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case.

