10 pollution hotspots identified in Ghaziabad

New Delhi: To combat the degrading air quality in Delhi-NCR, which is likely to worsen in the coming days, 10 pollution hotspots have been identified in Ghaziabad.

The officials concerned have been directed to ensure strict implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)implemented across Delhi-NCR since October 1.

Vasundhara, Indirapuram, Loni, Sahibabad, Raj Nagar Extension, Meerut Road, Bhopura Delhi Border, GT Road, Sanjay Nagar and Siddharth Vihar have been identified as pollution hotspots.

As per the rules, burning garbage or keeping construction material in the open attract fines.

The city's AQI was recorded as moderate till Thursday.

According to a survey conducted in the past, Ghaziabad has been the most polluted district of the country, which is why keen attention is being given to it.