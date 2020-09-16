100-200 shots fired before Moscow Pact

Two days before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reached an agreement in Moscow, heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh had led Indian and Chinese troops to open fire on the north bank of Pangong Tso.

While the Indian troops had moved towards the western side of Finger 3, the Chinese army had moved to occupy the area between Finger 3 and 4. The step by both the countries led to firing of "100 to 200 shots" in the air as the troops came 300 metre close to each other.

A report by Indian Express quoted a top government officer, aware of the details, as saying: "100 to 200 shots were fired in the air by both sides on the ridgeline where Finger 3 and Finger 4 merge before moving north as one ridge."

"In the first week of September, there was a lot of movement" on both the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, the officer was quoted as saying, mentioning "multiple" incidents of firing in the region in the first week of September.