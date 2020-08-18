100 Congress leaders demand change in party leadership

New Delhi: Sacked Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Monday in a sensational revelation said that around 100 Congress leaders, including Member of Parliament, have written to Sonia Gandhi regarding the change in the party leadership and transparent elections in the party.

Taking it to Twitter, Sanjay Jha said, "It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MP's), distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC."

The letter which was mentioned by Jha comes after weeks of truce between the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, according to The Statesman report.

Sanjay Jha was sacked as the Congress spokesperson in June after writing a column criticising the functioning of the political party. The step was taken by the party after, Jha had wriiten an article which said, "The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling…"

"There are many in the party who cannot comprehend this perceptible listlessness. For someone like me, for instance, permanently wedded to Gandhian philosophy and Nehruvian outlook that defines the Congress, it is dismaying to see its painful disintegration," he had said.

Her one-year term on the post ended on August 10, but the party said that she will continue on the post till a proper procedure was implemented.

"Sonia Gandhi is the president, she will continue till such time as a proper procedure is implemented and it will be implemented in the not too distant future," said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.