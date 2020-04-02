11 persons related to Tablighi meet test positive for coronavirus in Karnataka

Eleven persons who attended Markaz in the Nizamuddin area in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus in the Bidar district of Karnataka.

The district administration in Bidar has identified 32 people who have links with Tablighi Jamaat after several who attended the congregation tested positive. Tablighi community is popular among the rural and urban poor in north Karnataka due to its proximity to Hyderabad in Telangana and Latur in Maharashtra.

Out of the 32 people identified by the Bidar district administration, 26 have been sent to isolation ward though no one showed coronavirus symptoms. However, 11 persons among the 26 were tested positive.

So far, nine coronavirus patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital.