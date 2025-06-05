11 years of Modi govt redefined India’s development narrative: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: With bolder decisions, futuristic reforms, and transformative governance, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has in the last 11 years redefined India’s development narrative and restored public faith in the system, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, said on Thursday.

Singh stated that initiatives like the rollout of GST to the push for Digital India, or the opening up of strategic sectors like space and atomic energy to private players, the past decade has seen the government under PM Modi prioritising long-term national interest and setting new benchmarks in decision-making.

“Each initiative has been driven by the vision of a self-reliant and globally competitive India,” he said, in a media interview.

Further, by enabling the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to foster innovation, particularly in vaccine development, genetic research, and bio-entrepreneurship, the Modi government positioned India as a rising global tech hub.

The seamless integration of traditional governance goals with modern technology has been another key feature of the Modi era, the Minister noted.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, sectors like space, atomic energy, and biotechnology received unprecedented push. The global recognition India enjoys today in these fields is a direct result of consistent support and visionary policies,” he said.

Citing the example of space tech -- once confined to building rockets – which powers telemedicine, farming, and classrooms, Singh highlighted that “science is no longer confined to labs”. Space tech is also improving daily life through applications like agricultural weather updates, and online education.

The MoS also highlighted transformative initiatives such as the JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) trinity, the Swachh Bharat Mission, and Special Campaign 4.0.

Improving social security, PM Modi-led government also launched progressive pension reforms benefiting women.

Family pensions will now continue for childless widows even after remarriage, and divorced daughters are entitled to family pensions if divorce proceedings were initiated while their parents were alive, said Singh, adding the upcoming tenure “will be about accelerating the gains of the last decade”.

Meanwhile, the Science and Technology Minister also reaffirmed India’s leading role in global climate action, urging citizens and institutions alike to adopt sustainable practices as a national duty.

He underlined that India’s approach to climate resilience is rooted in both scientific innovation and public participation.

“Earth gives us everything -- clean air, fresh water, fertile land. But we take these gifts for granted,” Singh said, addressing a virtual event organised by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Warning the increasing threats from pollution, deforestation, and climate change, he said that combating these challenges must become a collective responsibility, enabled by behavioural change and lifestyle-driven movements like Mission LiFE—Lifestyle for Environment.



