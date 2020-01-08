12 injured as bus collides with truck in Banda

Banda (UP):Twelve passengers were injured when a roadways bus collided with a truck near Atarhat village in Chilla area here, police said Wednesday.

The bus was carrying 24 passengers and was going to Gorakhpur when the accident took place on Tuesday, SHO, Chilla, Kanahiyalal Yadav said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition was statedto be stable.