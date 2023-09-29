12 state-of-the-art libraries opened in Punjab, 16 more to come up

Sangrur (Punjab): In an initiative aimed at inculcating reading habits among the youth, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday dedicated 12 state-of-the-art libraries.

"These 12 libraries are just a beginning and 16 more such libraries will be soon inaugurated," the Chief Minister said while addressing the gathering here.

The Chief Minister said these world-class libraries are equipped with ultra-modern facilities to ensure they act as a paradise for book lovers.

Mann said these libraries are a true repository of knowledge and literature, adding it is a matter of pride and satisfaction that these libraries house books on varied subjects.

The Chief Minister said the collection of libraries includes some of the rare books, which would be a big asset for the book lovers.

He envisioned that these libraries will prove to be a game changer for transforming the destiny of the students.

The Chief Minister announced that in a paradigm shift, the government will get the uniforms of the government schools stitched from the self-help groups.

He said the self-help groups are working tirelessly in the villages and this move will help strengthening them.

Slamming the Opposition parties, the Chief Minister said those who were living in palatial houses during their heydays of power have been ousted from the political scene of the state.

He said that the state has witnessed the dawn of a new era as these people who were considered invincible have been shown the door by the people.

The Chief Minister reiterated that anyone who had plundered the money of Punjab and its people will be made accountable for his sins against the state.

He said the corrupt elements will be put behind the bars, and not be spared at any cost.

Mann solicited support and cooperation from the people in the tirade of the state government against the corruption.