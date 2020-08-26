13 killed in Maharashtra building crash

Raigad (Maharashtra): Thirteen people have died and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district late on Monday. The rescue operation has been going on for more than 24 hours.

Seven bodies were found in the last two hours in the debris, officials said. More than 80 people have been rescued since Monday.

Three teams of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and 12 teams of the fire brigade are at the spot. The five-storey building, which was about seven years old, had over 45 flats.

The rescue officials had a brief moment of relief when they pulled out a four-year-old alive from the debris this afternoon. A video showed them bursting into cheers when the boy was found.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the incident as "tragic" in a tweet and said that he has spoken to SN Pradhan, the chief of the disaster response force to provide all possible assistance.

"A case has been registered against the developer and architect. Whoever will be responsible, strict action will be taken against them. It would take another seven-eight hours to clear the debris," Collector Nidhi Chaudhary said.