13-Year-Old Domestic Helper Subjected To Brutality And Torment In Gurugram

In Gurugram, a distressing case has emerged involving the alleged abuse of a 13-year-old domestic helper by the family she worked for. The police reported that the young girl experienced a range of mistreatment, including physical assaults, dog bites, and forced nudity. According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother, the lady of the house was accused of frequently assaulting her daughter with an iron rod and a hammer.



The troubling details revealed by the police suggest that the two sons of the employer not only coerced the girl into stripping but also filmed her in a vulnerable state while engaging in inappropriate touching. The girl was reportedly held captive in a room, with her mouth taped shut, and was given food only once in 48 hours. Her mother, who filed the complaint, expressed that she was not allowed to meet or speak to her daughter during her visits.



The abuse reached horrifying levels, as the employers allegedly poured acid on the girl's hands, further intensifying the torment. The FIR filed at the Sector 51 Women's Police Station also mentions threats of violence, including the prospect of killing the girl if she disclosed the ordeal to anyone.



The victim's mother, originally from Bihar, secured the job for her daughter through a person cleaning vehicles in the area on June 27. The promises included accommodation and a monthly salary of Rs 9,000, a sum the mother received only for the first two months. The ordeal came to light when the girl's mother, along with the employer, managed to rescue the girl.



In response to the grievous nature of the case, charges have been filed against Shashi Sharma (the lady of the house) and her two sons. The charges include cruelty to animals, causing hurt, outraging the modesty of women, and criminal intimidation. Furthermore, they have been booked under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. This incident underscores the urgent need for attention to the safety and well-being of domestic workers, especially minors, as authorities investigate the allegations and pursue justice for the victim.

