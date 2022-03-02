148 IAF will showcase their combative skills in 'Vayu Shakti Exercise' at Pokaran

New Delhi: 'Vayu Shakti Exercise' will be conducted by the Indian Air Force in Pokaran, Rajasthan on 7 March. This exercise will be conducted amidst the Russia-Ukraine war. 148 IAF aircrafts will showcase their combative skills. For the first time, the state-of-the-art aircraft Rafale will also be included in the Air Force exercise. An Air Force official gave this information on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest of the exercise.

Vayu Shakti Exercise is conducted by The Indian Air Force, every three years at the Pokaran Range. In this she showcases every aspect of her preparation. The last time this exercise was done was in 2019.A total of 148 aircraft will be involved in the exercise. Of these, 109 will be fighter aircraft.