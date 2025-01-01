15 injured in clash during protest against violence in Manipur

Live
Imphal: More than 15 people, mostly women, were injured during a clash with security forces at Uyokching in Manipur’s tribal inhabited Kangpokpi District on Tuesday when they were protesting against violence in the state, officials said.
A police official said that over 15 people, mostly women, were injured, two of them seriously, when the tribal women during a protest against the violence in the state clashed with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at the tribal dominated Uyokching areas of Kangpokpi District.
A Manipur Police statement said that a large number of womenfolk attempted to disrupt the deployment of the Army, BSF and CRPF at Uyokching, near Thamnapokpi.
“The combined security forces dispersed the crowd with minimum use of force and now the situation is peaceful and under control. The combined security forces were deployed at the hilltop to dominate the area and prevent any untoward incident in the area,” the statement said.