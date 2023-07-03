15 kgs Barramundi fish auctioned for Rs 9,000 in Yanam

Yanam: A huge Barramundi or Asian Sea bass fish was caught in the fishermen's net near Yanam in Gautami Godavari river. This fish weighing about 15 kg was auctioned in the local market and fetched a price of Rs 9,000. The couple Ponamanda Bhadram and Ratnam got it at an auction. It is said that the taste of the fish, which is rarely caught in the Godavari along with the sea, is excellent.



Fishermen said that it is extremely rare to find Barramundi fish in the Godavari river. Fishermen said that 20 kg fish was found in Godavari in the past but now the found fish weighs 15 kg. The specialty of this fish is that it grows in good water as well as salt water. Health experts say that this fish is a carnivorous and most of the proteins required for human body are present in this fish.