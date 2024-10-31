153 major traffickers linked to big drug seizures arrested in 2024

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested 153 major traffickers linked to big drug seizures of over 2 kilograms of heroin in 2024.

The police have intensified its anti-drug efforts with a twin approach of focusing on a crackdown on the traffickers and massive campaigns against the sale, Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said.

“In 2024, 153 major traffickers linked to big seizures of over 2 kg heroin each were arrested, and properties worth Rs 208 crore seized,” the DGP said. The total seizures this year include 790 kg heroin, he said.

At the grassroots level, Punjab police is rigorously targeting drug sellers in villages and urban areas, leading to 7,686 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act-related FIRs and 10,524 arrests this year, Yadav posted on X.

“Total seizures in 2024 include 790 kgs heroin, 860 kgs opium, and 36,711 kgs poppy husk, “ he posted on X.

“Additionally, networks involved in pharmaceutical drug abuse, particularly those with links to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat, are under close scrutiny to dismantle supply chains fueling the drug trade in Punjab,” he added.