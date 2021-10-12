16 Communities Have Achieved 100% First-Dose Covid Vaccination In Kalaburagi

In Kalaburagi area, over 100% of the eligible population in 16 villages and 90% in 162 hamlets acquired their first dose of Covid-19 immunisation.



As per accessible data, the whole qualified population of Venkatapur village in Chincholi taluk, Tugaon and Jamaga villages in Aland taluk, Kodla, Benakanhalli, Allolli, Kadakamba, Goudanahalli, Holuhgol, MushkaI, Namvar and Malvar villages in Sedam taluk, Bhairamadagi village in Afzalpur taluk, and Kalagi village in Chittapur.



90 percent of the eligible population was vaccinated in 162 villages in the district, 70-90 percent in 344 villages, and 50-70 percent in 357 villages.

286 communities, including 66 villages in Jewargi and 47 villages in Kalaburagi Rural, have reported immunisation coverage of less than 50%. According to sources, 12,00,495 people (64%) received their first dosage and 4,97,323 people (41%) received their second dose out of a maximum eligible population of 18,87,597.

Approximately 78 percent of Kalaburagi's eligible population (2,95,500 persons) has received their first dosage. In Chittapur taluk, the lowest —- 59 percent of eligible persons (1,78,161 people) have received their first dosage of the vaccination.

Meanwhile, Dr Sharanabasappa Ganajalkhed, the Kalaburagi Area Health Officer, claimed that 1.8 lakh people from the district have gone elsewhere, and that information on their vaccination status has been obtained.