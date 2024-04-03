17 municipal corporations in UP report increase in revenue collection

Lucknow: There has been a significant increase in revenue collection in 17 municipal corporations of Uttar Pradesh.

Municipal corporations have recorded an increase in revenue under various heads such as property tax, advertisement, shop rent, transfer, dog license, single-use plastic ban collection, and food van/canteen user charges.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, the combined revenue collection was Rs 2340.35 crore, which increased to Rs 3102.08 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, marking an increase of Rs 761.73 crore.

In terms of tax revenue, municipal corporations collected Rs 1585.59 crore in the financial year 2023-24, reflecting a considerable increase from the previous fiscal year.

According to an official statement of the state government, technological utilisation and area-wise monitoring have contributed to this revenue increase. The department has implemented online portals and mobile applications to streamline property tax collection and bill payment processes. Furthermore, area-wise monitoring for revenue collection has been initiated using GIS-based surveying techniques.

To enhance revenue collection, the department has adopted several strategies, including revenue-based schemes like the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), which focus on local body financial stability and water security. Initiatives such as property tax, user charges, urban planning, and strengthening of local bodies are integral to this mission.

Moreover, revenue-based schemes like the Chief Minister Green Road Infrastructure Development Scheme (CMGRIDS) have been implemented in the state, fostering healthy competition among municipal corporations for revenue generation.

To incentivise timely tax payments, the department has initiated schemes for taxpayers who pay their taxes on time. For instance, some municipal corporations provide property tax discounts to those who pay on time. Additionally, the department takes punitive action against property owners who default on their tax payments, including property sealing and property auctions to recover outstanding amounts.

An awareness campaign for taxpayers has been conducted to educate them about the importance of tax payments and how the funds are utilised by municipal corporations to improve basic infrastructure and services in cities.

Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department Amrit Abhijat said that expert advice and guidance were being provided to make the revenue collection process more efficient and skilled.

To ensure this progress, periodic review meetings are being conducted.

The principal secretary not only monitored the progress but also suggested improvements in areas where development and potential were identified. This guidance has contributed significantly to the improvement in revenue collection rates.

The 17 municipal corporations in the state include Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Varanasi and Mathura.