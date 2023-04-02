18,000 Indians granted China visas since Jan

Kolkata: China has issued visas to over 18,000 Indians in the last three months, a Chinese diplomat said. Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in India, Chen Jianjun, said he was looking forward to more Chinese being given visas by India.

"The number of visa applications for China has been on the rise. Since January, we have given visas to 18,560 Indians," he said. "Since August, 9,409 student visas have been issued to Indian students," he said. However, Jianjun said, the number of visa applications is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels.