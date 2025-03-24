18.19 lakh new workers added to ESIC payroll data in Jan

As many as 18.19 lakh new employees have been added to the payroll of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) during January this year, according to figures released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday.

Out of these 8.67 lakh employees, constituting around 47.66 per cent of the total registrations, belong to the young age group of up to 25 years who are new entrants in jobs, This reflects the increasing employment that is taking place in the economy.

As many as 27, 805 new establishments have also been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in January 2025, thus ensuring social security to more workers.

A gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members was 3.65 lakh in January this year. Besides, a total of 85 transgender employees have also been registered under the ESI Scheme in the month of January 2025.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

The addition to the Jan payroll of the ESIC is higher than the 17.01 lakh new employees that were added in December 2024 which shows the rising trend of employment and extension of benefits in the economy.

Out of the total 17.01 lakh employees added during the month, 8.22 lakh employees amounting to around 48.35 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years which constitutes new registrations for those into their first jobs, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said.

The ESI data also comes close on the heels of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) figures announced last week which showed 17.89 lakh new members in January this year, which represents an increase of 11.48 per cent over the corresponding figure for December 2024.

Further, the year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 11.67 per cent in net payroll additions compared to January 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits.

A noticeable aspect of the EPFO data was also the dominance of the 18-25 age group. As many as 4.70 lakh new subscribers were added to this young group, constituting a significant 57.07 per cent of the total new subscribers added in January 2025. New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show a growth of 3.07 per cent over the corresponding figure in the same month of the previous year.