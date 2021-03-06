X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

2 armed UP men arrested in Kashmir

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Security forces arrested two non-Kashmiris along with one pistol and ammunition over night in Jammu and Kashmir's Jawahar Tunnel area.

Srinagar: Security forces arrested two non-Kashmiris along with one pistol and ammunition over night in Jammu and Kashmir's Jawahar Tunnel area.

The two were arrested from the Jawahar Tunnel area of Qazigund late Friday, police said.

"The car they were travelling in was searched from which one pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition were recovered. The arrested persons were identified as Muhammad Danish and Muhammad Naushad belonging to Uttar Pradesh.

The car has also been seized, police sources said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X