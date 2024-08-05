  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

2 Arunachal men missing for 2 yrs; last sighted along China border

2 Arunachal men missing for 2 yrs; last sighted along China border
x
Highlights

Two men from Arunachal Pradesh, missing for nearly two years after they disappeared from a remote area along the India-China border, are believed to be in the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) custody but the Chinese military has not confirmed their presence.

New Delhi: Two men from Arunachal Pradesh, missing for nearly two years after they disappeared from a remote area along the India-China border, are believed to be in the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) custody but the Chinese military has not confirmed their presence.

Batelum Tikro, 35, and his cousin, Bainsi Manyu, 37, went missing on August 19, 2022, while looking for medicinal herbs in a high-altitude region of the Chaglagam area in the state's Anjaw district. Extensive searches have yielded no information about their whereabouts. Families and local authorities continue to seek answers, raising concerns about the security and safety of individuals in border areas. "I have come to know that they were detained by the Chinese army," Tikro's brother Dishanso Chikro said.

Continued on Page 7

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X