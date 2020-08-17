2 CRPF personnel, 1 Special Police Officer killed in Kashmir terror attack

Srinagar: Two CRPF personnel and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed after terrorists attacked a patrol party in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

According to the details, a joint patrol party of the police and the CRPF was targetted by the terrorists who were hiding in an orchard in the Kreeri area of Baramulla.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told IANS that terrorists fired from the orchards, taking advantage of the thick foliage.

Additional forces have reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off.

An operation has been started to nab the attackers.