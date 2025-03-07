2 fraudsters arrested for duping man of Rs 40 lakh

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two fraudsters for allegedly duping a man of almost Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of good returns against his investment in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Chaudhary (22) and Ranjay Singh (32), he said. A man complained that he had been allegedly duped of Rs 39.50 lakh after being added to a social media group that offered stock and IPO investment recommendations, he said. The fraudsters allegedly convinced him to open an institutional account and transfer money into designated bank accounts.

Once the money was transferred, his access was blocked, and the accused demanded further investments to recover his funds, he said. “Upon realising the deception, the victim reported the fraud, leading to the registration of a case under sections 419, 420, and 120B IPC at Cyber Police Station in southwest district,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

During the investigation, it was found that Rs 4 lakh of the defrauded amount was transferred to a private bank under Flyup Solutions, belonging to Ranjay from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. Another Rs 9.30 lakh was traced to another bank account of a different bank in the name of Balaji Trading Company, he added. “On February 10, the team raided locations in Jaipur and arrested Kuldeep, a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Investigations revealed that Kuldeep had opened a bank account in the name of his friend Rakesh Kumar, and supplied it to the co-accused individuals, earning Rs 2,00,000 as commission,” he said. The officer added that Ranjay, who ran a local clothing store, was arrested on February 24. “During interrogation, he admitted to opening a bank account and selling it to co-accused Kawraj Singh, receiving a commission of Rs 50,000,” said the DCP, adding that efforts are ongoing to locate Kawraj