2 held for abducting Dalit minor, forcibly converting, and marrying her

Muzaffarnagar

Two men have been arrested here for allegedly abducting a Dalit minor girl, unlawfully converting her religion, and solemnising marriage with her, officials said on Wednesday. The arrests were made on Tuesday and the incident occurred earlier this month, police said.

Circle Officer (Budhana) Gajendra Pal Singh said the main accused, Talib (25), and his associate, Shadab (23), were booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. They have also been charged under Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, he said.

According to the FIR lodged by the victim’s brother, the minor was abducted on October 5 by Talib with the help of his friend Shadab. She was taken to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, where she was allegedly forced to convert her religion and later married to Talib through ‘nikah’.