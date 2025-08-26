2 High Court CJs elevated to SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on Monday resolved to recommend the elevation of two Chief Justices of High Courts to the Supreme Court of India.

According to the resolution, the Collegium proposed the names of Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, who hails from the parent High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Another judge who was elevated to Supreme Court is Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. His parent High Court is the Gujarat High Court.