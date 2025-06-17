2 India-bound Dreamliners make U-turn

New Delhi: Just hours after a British Airways Dreamliner plane was forced to return to London mid-air due to a technical snag, another Boeing 787-8 sparked concern — this time over Hong Kong. An Air India flight bound for Delhi returned to Hong Kong on Monday morning, around 90 minutes after take-off, following a suspected technical issue flagged by the pilots.

The flight -- AI 315 -- was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a passenger jet that is in focus around the world following the crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad. The crash led to 274 deaths and the aircraft involved was also a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Air India Flight 315 requested to stay closer to Hong Kong, citing technical reasons before deciding to return to Hong Kong International Airport. The pilot could be heard telling Air Traffic Control, "We don't want to continue further."

The Hong Kong-Delhi flight in question took off at around 9.30 am (IST) before circling back to the airport within 90 minutes, data from online tracker Fligthradar24 showed.

A detailed safety check of the aircraft was underway after it landed in Hong Kong, sources said. All passengers and crew members were evacuated safely from the affected aircraft.

The official also said that alternative arrangements were planned to fly the passengers to their destination, Delhi, at the earliest possible.

The Hong Kong-Delhi Air India flight's return marks the second such incident involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jet since the crash of AI 171.

In a separate incident, a Chennai-bound British Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was forced to return to London mid-air on Sunday following a technical issue, the airline confirmed in a brief statement. Flight BA35, which was scheduled to depart from London Heathrow at 12.40 pm, took off with a delay at 1.16 pm but was compelled to turn back after remaining airborne for nearly two hours, data from Flightradar24 showed.

British Airways said the aircraft returned to Heathrow “as a standard precaution” following reports of a technical issue. The airline added that the flight landed safely and all passengers and crew disembarked normally.

However, the airline did not disclose specific details such as the number of passengers on board, the nature of the technical snag, or how far along the route the flight had reached before its return.

The aircraft was originally scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 3.30 am local time.