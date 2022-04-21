2 jr colleges to be set up in Sukinda Chromites Valley

Jajpur: The Jajpur district administration has decided to establish two junior colleges in two high schools in the Sukinda Chromites Valley in Sukinda block. The plus-two colleges (higher secondary schools) will be opened in Kaliapani High School at Kaliapani and Mahamayee government High School at Kuhika.

All three disciplines--arts, science and commerce--will be opened in the schools. The infrastructure and other expenses, including salary of the faculty, will be met out of the District Mineral Fund (DMF).

Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore, who is the managing trustee of DMF, has written to the principal secretary, Department of School and Mass Education, seeking permission for ensuring plus-two courses in the schools. "Education is very important sector coming under high priority of DMF. The administration planned opening of plus-two courses in all three disciplines in schools. The two projects are highly essential as there is no access to higher education in the valley," said Rathore in his letter.

He said the DMF trust board recently gave consent to open plus-two courses in the schools. He also mentioned that the infrastructure and other expenses will be met from the DMF money. He requested the government to consider opening plus-two courses in the schools, the letter read. Hundreds of tribal students of at least nine gram panchayats in the valley are facing inconvenience in accessing higher education as there is no junior college (higher secondary schools) and college in the areas.

The students have to go to Sukinda college, 25 km from their villages, to access higher education. They face inconvenience for attending classes in Sukinda College due to the absence of any public transport system in their area.