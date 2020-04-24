2 masquerade as delivery boys; held

Bengaluru: Two city boys masquerading as delivery boys and attempting to sell two Sand Boa snakes for Rs 50 lakh were arrested amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a police official said on Thursday. "Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two accused who used the cover of Dunzo delivery boys and procured and tried to sell two headed snake (Sand Boa)," tweeted CCB Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil.

Patil said the snakes are protected under Schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. CCB Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Jain said Mohammad Rizwan and Azar Khan were arrested for trying to sell the two headed snakes. "They were trying to sell the reptiles at Rs 50 lakh.

The snakes are used for medicinal values and believed that they will bring good fortune," Jain told IANS detailing the superstitions some people hold about sand boas.