2 minors among 3 held for gang-rape

Angul: District police, under the supervision of SP Rahul Jain, apprehended three persons, including two minors, for allegedly raping a woman when she was relieving herself in a forest in Angul district. The main accused, arrested by Bagdia police, has been identified as Ranjan Kumar Mukhi (28) of Barmancha village. The incident happened when the woman, along with her nephew, was on her way to Barmancha village from Chhendipada on a motorcycle.

On the way, she went to a roadside jungle to relieve herself. At that time, three persons came on a tractor and sexually assaulted her. Though the incident took place on August 3, the victim lodged a complaint with Bagdia police station on Tuesday. The police registered a case and started an investigation.

“Three police teams were formed and they worked under the supervision of the SP to nab the accused persons,” the police statement said.

Forensic team and dog squads were engaged in the investigation, and all three accused persons, including two minors, were nabbed on Wednesday.

The police have seized the tractor and mobile phones of the accused persons. Further investigation is underway, and the case has been treated as a ‘special report’ and a ‘Red Flag’ and the charge-sheet will be filed within 30 days.

Angul Police said they will request the court to fast-track the trial of the case to ensure swift and strictest punishment for the culprits.