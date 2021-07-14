2 of family drown, one missing in Kashmir bathing accident

Srinagar: Two members of a family drowned, two were rescued and one went missing on Wednesday during a bathing accident in Tangmarg area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Police sources said the family had gone for a picnic to the Drang tourist spot in Tangmarg area of Baramulla.

"The family was busy in bathing and clicking pictures when two of its youth were drowned while three others were washed away.

"Locals rescued two who had been washed away while the fifth one is still missing.

"The two rescued youth have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The bodies of the two killed have been retrieved while search is going on to locate the missing member of the family," a source said.