2 terror modules busted in J&K; 5 terrorists arrested

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police alongwith security forces have busted two terror modules in Kulgam by arresting five hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, an official said on Sunday.
An official said Kulgam police alongwith Army and CRPF busted two terror modules by arresting five hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two pistols, three hand grenades, one UBGL, two pistol magazine, 12 pistol rounds and 21 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Aadil Hussain Wani, Suhail Ahmad Dar, Aitmad Ahmad Laway, Mehraj Ahmad Lone and Sabzar Ahmad.