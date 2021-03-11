2 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar:Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter between the terrorists and security forces at Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Thursday.

The gunfight took place after the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in Anantnag encounter. Operation is going on," police said.

The encounter started on Wednesday evening.