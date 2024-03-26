  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

2024 Lok Sabha polls life and death issue for the Congress: A.K. Antony

2024 Lok Sabha polls life and death issue for the Congress: A.K. Antony
x
Highlights

Veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony on Tuesday termed the upcoming Lok Sabha polls "a life and death issue" for the party.

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony on Tuesday termed the upcoming Lok Sabha polls "a life and death issue" for the party.

"The aim of the Congress is to ensure that the BJP doesn’t return... if it doesn’t happen, then our country is gone. Hence, our aim is to recover India, and so this election is a life and death issue for us," said Antony, who is now leading a retired life in the state capital.

Antony, a three-time Kerala Chief Minister and the longest-serving Defence Minister, has largely withdrawn from public life ever since his son Anil Antony joined the BJP last year.

With Anil Antony fielded by the BJP from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, Antony, asked if he would campaign for the Congress candidate there, said: "It all depends on my health condition".

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X