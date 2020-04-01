2,100 foreigners at Nizamuddin religious event

New Delhi : The government on Tuesday said 2,100 foreigners visited India for Tablighi activities since January 1 and all of them first reported at Tablighi Jammat's headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin, which has apparently become a coronavirus hotspot.

The home ministry also said a total of 303 Tablighi activists had symptoms of COVID-19 and were referred to different hospitals in Delhi.

In a statement, the home ministry also said so far 1,339 Tabligh Jamaat workers have been shifted to Narela, Sultanpuri and Bakkarwala quarantine facilities, as well as to LNJP, RGSS, GTB, DDU Hospitals in Delhi and AllMS, Jhajjar (Haryana).

Rest of them are being currently medically screened for COVID-19 infections.