22 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh

As many as 22 Maoists surrendered on Sunday, following recent massive operations against them in Bijapur and Narayanpur areas. Of them, six Maoists were carrying a combined reward of Rs 11 lakh on their head.

All of them surrendered before CRPF DIG Devendra Singh Negi, Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The officer said, "Today, 22 individuals have abandoned Maoist ideology and joined the mainstream. We wholeheartedly welcome them. Bijapur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force are setting up new camps across the region while also improving infrastructure, including roads and healthcare facilities. As a result, public perception is changing, and more people are aligning with the administration. The establishment of these camps has had a positive impact on the entire region..."

The Maoists who surrendered, include AOB division members, Telangana State Committee members, and platoon members. So far, 107 Maoists have surrendered in Bijapur.

In an encounter in the Gangloor area of Bijapur district on Friday, security forces killed 30 Maoists, including 14 females. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and State Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the forces for their achievement and said the forces are marching ahead to make India free from Maoists by March next year.

A combined reward of Rs 87 lakh was announced on these killed Maoists. At the same time, the soldiers recovered deadly guns like AK 47, SLR, INSAS, and three-not-three rifles from these Maoists. Besides, indigenous rocket launcher, Barrel Grenade launcher and other explosive weapons were also recovered from the spot. Apart from this, a large quantity of jungle uniforms, medicines, literature and other items of daily use were also recovered.

On Friday, a brave soldier also made a supreme sacrifice during the operations which lasted for several hours. Two other soldiers including a deputy superintendent of police rank, were injured in separate operations. However, their condition is stable.