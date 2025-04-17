23 held for duping people of Rs 32.8 cr

Gurugram: In a big breakthrough, the Gurugram Police arrested 23 persons in cyber fraud cases and unearthed fraud of about Rs 32.8 crore across India, police said.

The accused duped the people in the name of investment, electricity bill payment, extortion, loan app, and fake ID on Instagram, he said. Further action is being taken regularly on the information obtained by examining the devices recovered from the arrested cyber fraudsters by the Gurugram Police, he added.

The accused were identified as Abhishek, Hritik, Vipul, Anurool, Siraj, Govind Jha, Digvijay Kumar, Suraj Kumar, Arjun Prasad, Suraj Srivastava alias Sanjay, Sonu Kumar, Gurdeep Singh, Harpal, Sachin Kumar, Vishnu Panwar, Ladduram, Neelam Kumari, Manoj Kumar, Kushaal Meena, Dhara Singh Meena, Naveen Kumar, Antony and Shankar Kumar.

According to the police, after reviewing the data of the 15 mobile phones and four SIM cards recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordinate Centre (I4C), it was found that they were involved in fraud of about Rs 32.8 crore and around 8,565 complaints were registered against them across India. According to the police, 274 cyber fraud cases were registered against 23 unknown suspects across India, of which around 16 cases were registered in Haryana, out of which nine cases were registered against them with Gurugram’s different cyber crime police stations.

ACP (DLF/Cyber Crime) Vikas Kaushik of the Gurugram Police said that information related to mobile phones/SIM cards/laptops or other electronic devices recovered from the accused in any cybercrime case is shared by the Gurugram Cyber Police with the Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordinate Centre.

“While obtaining information related to mobile phone/SIM card/laptop or other electronic devices/equipment and to know how many fraud incidents have been committed by these accused, we found that they had duped multiple people worth Rs 32.8 crore while using four SIM cards,”

the ACP said.