25 dead 8 injured when bus caught fire on Maharashtra exoressway

About 25 passengers died abd 8 were injured after bus caught fire on Maharashtra expressway on Saturday morning.



The accident occurred on the Samruddhi Mahamarg near Buldhana. The bus, headed from Nagpur to Pune, had 33 people on board and caught fire after it hit a pole, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 2 am after the driver allegedly lost control of the bus. The police, who are in the process of registering an FIR against the driver, who survived the accident, suspect that he may have fallen asleep while driving.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his grief and condolences to the bereaved families. He wished the injured speedy recovery.