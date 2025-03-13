25 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in next 5 years: Patra

Dhenkanal: Odisha will create 25 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in the next five years while Dhenkanal district will have 34,000 ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in the current year. Of this figure, 14,000 women have already become ‘Lakhpati Didis.’ This was stated by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra at a district level workshop at Pallishree Mela ground here on Tuesday.

Addressing women leaders, Patra said the State government’s ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative will empower women socially and economically. He encouraged the women to utilise the money for socio economic development of their family by making cottage crafts, household items, spices and various food items under the MSME sector. Emphasising that no work is insignificant, Patra said women can contribute to the overall development of their villages. Women of Dhenkanal have huge potential to become self-reliant, he added.

The minister gave a cheque of Rs 45 lakh to Indipur Gram Panchayat level Mahasangh of Odapada block as part of the Livelihood programme. An amount of Rs 35 lakh was released for Anlaberani Gram Panchayat level Mahasangh of Kamakhyanagar block and Rs 35 lakh for Mahulpal Gram Panchayat level Mahasangh of Bhuban block for the women of self-help groups for farm work, cottage industry, preparation of spices and food items. A revolving fund of Rs 30,000 was given to Shakti Maa Saraswati Self-Help Group of Kankadahad block and Jai Maa Mangala Self-Help Group of Sadar. Kamakhyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena and Municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra motivated the women to become self- reliant. A woman, who participated in the event, expressed the hope that she will become ‘crorepati’ in the coming years. The event was organised by Odisha Livelihood Mission, Dhenkanal. Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay promised support to the women.